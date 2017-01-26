Jan 26 Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc
forecast full-year profit and revenue ahead of the
previous year, as growth across its regions despite certain
economic uncertainties helped it post higher results for the
first six months.
Renishaw, which supplies products and services used in jet
engines, wind turbines, dentistry and brain surgery, said it
expected pretax profit of 85 million pounds to 105 million
pounds ($107 million-$133 million) for the year ending June
2017.
The company also set full-year revenue guidance at 500
million pounds to 530 million pounds.
Renishaw had reported a pretax profit of 80 million pounds
and revenue of 436.6 million pounds in the year earlier.
Pretax profit grew 25 percent to 35.7 million pounds for the
six months ended December, while revenue grew 21 percent to
240.4 million pounds, the company said.
Results were boosted by particularly strong growth from the
Far East, Renishaw's largest region that consists of Japan, Hong
Kong, Australia, South Korea, Singapore and the People's
Republic of China.
