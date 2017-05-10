May 10 Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc
on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue and profit
forecasts for the second time this year, allaying concerns of
economic and political uncertainties in many of its markets.
The company, which supplies products and services used in
jet engines, wind turbines, dentistry and brain surgery, said
full-year revenue was expected to be in the range of 520
million-535 million pounds ($674.2 million-$693.7 million),
while pretax profit was expected between 99 million-108 million
pounds.
The company had previously forecast a pretax profit in the
range of 85 million-105 million pounds, while revenue was
expected between 500-530 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7712 pounds)
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)