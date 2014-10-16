UPDATE 1-Insurer Munich Re expects lower profit in 2017, shares fall
Oct 16 British precision engineering group Renishaw Plc's first-quarter profit doubled, driven by large orders from the Asia-Pacific region and a surge in demand for its additive-manufacturing products.
Renishaw, which makes machine tool probes and gauges, saw a 28 percent growth in revenue in the first quarter and said it expected the trend to continue into the second quarter.
Shares in the company rose as much as 4.6 percent on Thursday morning on the London Stock Exchange.
"Whilst we may experience unpredictable orders both in terms of size and timing, we expect continued global investment in production systems and processes to lead to greater demand for the group's products," CEO David McMurtry said in a statement.
The Gloucestershire, England-based company said pretax profit for the quarter ended Sep. 30 rose to 21.3 million pounds from 10.6 million pounds a year earlier. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
