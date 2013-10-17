Oct 17 Renishaw PLC : * RENISHAW PLC - WE MAY CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE UNPREDICTABLE ORDERS BOTH IN TERMS OF SIZE AND TIMING * renishaw plc q1 pretax profit 10.6 mln stg vs 27.7 mln stg yr ago * renishaw plc quarterly revenue 79 mln stg vs 95.9 mln stg yr ago * renishaw plc - remain confident for the medium to longer-term
prospects for the group * renishaw plc - order book as usual remains at approximately one
