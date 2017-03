Jan 30 Renishaw PLC : * First half revenue and profit are reduced, however second quarter growth in

both revenue and profit. * Good growth in the americas and Europe. * Capital expenditure of £19.5 m * Profit before tax for the first half year was £25.6M compared with an

adjusted and restated £42.2M * Expecting an improvement in trading activities and revenue in the second

half. * H1 revenue 163,994,000 pounds versus 174,225,000 pounds last year