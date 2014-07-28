July 28 Renk AG : * Says order backlog as of June 30, 2014 Of Eur 651 MLn Vs. Eur 648 Mln As Of Dec. 31, 2013 * Says h1 net sales of eur 216 mln vs. eur 225 mln in h1 2013 * Says h1 net income eur 18 mln vs eur 19 mln year ago * Says h1 operating profit eur 26 mln vs eur 27 mln year