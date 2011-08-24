SHANGHAI Aug 24 Chinese social-networking site
Renren said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement
with Microsoft's joint venture instant messaging firm,
MSN, to cooperate in areas of instant messaging and social
networking.
The two companies will cooperate on providing universal
login access to both platforms and cross sharing of photos and
status updates. The agreement will see a significant level of
integration between the two platforms, Renren said in a
statement.
"Renren's alliance with MSN network is in the spirit of a
win-win situation," Renren's chief operating officer Liu Jian
said in a statement.
Last month, Microsoft said it will partner with Baidu
to provide Baidu with English-language search, giving
the U.S. software giant a chance to expand its tiny Web
presence.
China is the world's largest Internet market by users with
around 480 million netizens. Around 230 million of them use
social networking sites and 385 million of them use instant
messaging.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)