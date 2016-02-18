(Adds details, quotes from Renova officials, context)

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO Feb 18 Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA will delay some of its projects in the country due to insufficient funding, its Chief Executive Officer Carlos Waack said on Thursday.

The company, controlled by Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, said it could sell assets if a capital increase plan launched earlier this month fails to lure investors.

Renova said it plans to negotiate the postponement of some electricity delivery contracts with clients and the Brazilian government.

Renova has a large portfolio of wind and solar power projects in development in Brazil, reaching almost 2 gigawatts. The company estimates it would need around 10 billion reais ($2.47 billion) to finish the projects, but current credit market conditions in Brazil make it difficult to obtain financing.

Renova suffered a significant setback last December when SunEdison's investment vehicle TerraForm Global decided to call off a deal estimated at 13.8 billion reais to buy several assets from the Brazilian company.

"Talking about projects, we are reviewing practically all of them, since we will need a different rhythm (of implementation)," Waack told Reuters.

Chief Financial Officer Cristiano de Barros said the deal with TerraForm was crucial to keeping all the plans.

"If we had concluded that operation, by now we would have solved our cash flow situation," said Barros.

After the SunEdison deal collapse, Renova announced plans to raise up to 731 million reais selling stock.

Its controlling shareholder Cemig already said it will take part in the transaction, injecting as much as 240 million reais in the company.

Funds from the capital increase would be used to reduce debt.

If remaining shareholders and other investors refrain from taking part in the operation, Renova would evaluate other options including asset sales.

"The company needs a financial adjustment regarding debt ... be it through capital or through asset sales," said Barros.

($1 = 4.046 reais) (Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)