SAO PAULO Jan 11 Renova Energia SA's
imminent sale of a wind farm project will likely
prompt the Brazilian renewable power company to put on hold the
search for a new partner for an undetermined period, a person
with direct knowledge of the plan said on Wednesday.
According to the person, the board of Cia Energética de
Minas Gerais SA, Renova's largest shareholder, has
convened a meeting for later in the day to approve the sale of
Renova's Alto Sertao II project to AES Corp's Brazilian
unit for 700 million reais ($218 million).
The project's sale could be announced on Thursday, said the
person, who requested anonymity since the plan is confidential.
Proceeds from the Alto Sertao II sale could be used to finish
construction of 400-megawatt wind farm Alto Sertao III and repay
maturing debt, the person said.
($1 = 3.2183 reais)
(Additional reporting by Luciano Costa in São Paulo; Editing by
Phil Berlowitz)