BRIEF-Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23 pct stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
* Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
SAO PAULO Jan 13 Renova Energia SA has agreed to sell a wind farm project to the local unit of AES Corp for about 650 million reais ($204 million) as part of efforts by the Brazilian renewable power company to repay debt and ease a cash crunch.
Renova has entered into a binding agreement to sell the Alto Sertão II project to AES Tietê Energia SA, a subsidiary of AES Brasil SA, it said in a Friday securities filing.
Reuters had reported this month that Renova was in advanced talks with AES Brasil over Alto Sertão II.
($1 = 3.1878 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
* Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.