SAO PAULO Jan 13 Renova Energia SA has agreed to sell a wind farm project to the local unit of AES Corp for about 650 million reais ($204 million) as part of efforts by the Brazilian renewable power company to repay debt and ease a cash crunch.

Renova has entered into a binding agreement to sell the Alto Sertão II project to AES Tietê Energia SA, a subsidiary of AES Brasil SA, it said in a Friday securities filing.

Reuters had reported this month that Renova was in advanced talks with AES Brasil over Alto Sertão II.

($1 = 3.1878 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)