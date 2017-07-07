SAO PAULO, July 7 Brookfield Asset Management
Inc has extended a formal bid for control of Renova
Energia SA the Brazilian renewable energy company's
entire controlling bloc, two people with direct knowledge of the
situation said on Friday.
Under terms of the sweetened bid, Brookfield would buy the
16 percent stake that Light SA has in Renova at an
equivalent of 9 reais per unit of Renova, the sources said. The
same offer was made to Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA
and RR Participações SA, the people said.
An agreement between Brookfield, Renova and the controlling
bloc could be signed as early as July 14, one of the people
said, asking for anonymity because the negotiations are private.
Cemig and Light declined to comment, while calls to a
Brookfield spokesman in São Paulo were not immediately answered.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciano Costa)