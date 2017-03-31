SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazil's renewable power generation company Renova Energia SA will finalize the sale of wind farm Alto Sertao II to the Brazilian unit of AES Corp for about 700 million reais ($223 million) as early as Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The project sale is a condition for Brookfield Asset Management Inc's plan to enter Renova's controlling bloc in a deal valued at about 1 billion reais, said the people, who requested anonymity because the matter remains private.

Renova and the AES unit did not have an immediate comment. Brookfield declined to comment.

($1 = 3.1342 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)