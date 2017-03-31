BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazil's renewable power generation company Renova Energia SA will finalize the sale of wind farm Alto Sertao II to the Brazilian unit of AES Corp for about 700 million reais ($223 million) as early as Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The project sale is a condition for Brookfield Asset Management Inc's plan to enter Renova's controlling bloc in a deal valued at about 1 billion reais, said the people, who requested anonymity because the matter remains private.
Renova and the AES unit did not have an immediate comment. Brookfield declined to comment.
($1 = 3.1342 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer