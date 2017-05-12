UPDATE 1-Oil and gas producer EQT to buy Rice Energy in $6.7 bln deal
June 19 U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy Rice Energy in a cash-and-stock deal worth $6.7 billion to expand its natural gas business.
SAO PAULO May 12 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has agreed to buy Light SA's stake in Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA to become controlling shareholder later, one source with direct knowledge of the talks said on Friday.
Brookfield will first acquire a 20.3 percent stake owned by Light in Renova, worth about 200 million reais ($64 million) considering market prices.
A second step to become controlling shareholder will be a capital injection of 800 million reais that will dilute current controlling shareholder, Centrais Elétricas de Minas Gerais SA, the source added, seeking anonymity because discussions are private.
Brookfield, Renova, Cemig and Light did not immediately comment on the matter.
($1 = 3.1227 reais) (Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio)
June 19 U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy Rice Energy in a cash-and-stock deal worth $6.7 billion to expand its natural gas business.
June 19 Shares of Altaba Inc, the holding company left behind after Yahoo Inc's sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc, will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.
June 19 U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in cash and shares.