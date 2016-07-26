By Luciano Costa and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO, July 26 Brazilian renewable energy
company Renova Energia SA is taking advantage of a
new government policy allowing producers to renegotiate power
sales to alleviate cash shortages while it keeps seeking a major
investor, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters.
The so-called MSCD mechanism, which was approved in June,
allows producers to rework contracts with power distributors and
sell excess energy on unregulated markets. According to one of
the people, the MSCD-led electricity sales could help Renova
"make it through the second half of the year."
The measure could be a lifeline for Renova, which is
controlled by state power holding Cia Energética de Minas Gerais
SA, since efforts to lure a partner are taking longer
than planned, the sources said. Reuters reported in June that
Renova was in talks with potential investors to raise 1 billion
reais ($304 million) in exchange for a stake.
Salvador, Brazil-based Renova is among many Brazilian power
companies faced with a severe cash crunch as years of erratic
policies and a harsh recession hurt the industry. According to
the sources, management at Renova has discussed filing for an
in-court reorganization, an option controlling shareholder Cemig
has vehemently rejected.
Media representatives for Renova and Cemig, which is
majority owned by the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, declined
to comment.
Often seen as resilient during downturns, the renewable
electricity industry is struggling with declining electricity
consumption and the highest borrowing costs in a decade.
Financing conditions for Renova have worsened since a
partnership with SunEdison Inc collapsed late last
year. In April, SunEdison filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection in the United States.
According to Renova's first-quarter financial statements,
cash holdings worth 238 million reais would cover less than
one-fourth of the 1 billion reais in debt maturities over the
next 12 months. Also, the company needs cash to complete
existing solar and wind energy plants.
Renova sees the use of MSCD as a palliative as it negotiates
the entry of a new investor, the sources said. Expectations
among company management and advisors working on the process
were that a new partner could join Renova's controlling bloc by
early September.
Asked about the negotiations, one of the sources said there
was no clear timetable for a deal.
Light SA, a Cemig subsidiary, is selling a 16 percent stake
in Renova, with possible buyers including State Grid Corp of
China, China Three Gorges Corp and CGGC
Energy China, Reuters reported in June.
Representatives for State Grid, Three Gorges and CGGC did
not immediately comment.
(1$= 3.2905 Brazilian reais)
