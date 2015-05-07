SAO PAULO May 7 A subsidiary of Brazilian power distribution firm Light SA is in talks to sell its stake in Renova Energia SA, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Light is controlled by Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA , a power holding company known as Cemig. Light Energia said in the filing that no binding accord for the disposal of the Renova stake was signed yet. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)