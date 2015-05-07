UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
SAO PAULO May 7 A subsidiary of Brazilian power distribution firm Light SA is in talks to sell its stake in Renova Energia SA, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Light is controlled by Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA , a power holding company known as Cemig. Light Energia said in the filing that no binding accord for the disposal of the Renova stake was signed yet. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)