MILAN, March 19 Italian energy company Energetic Source, part of the investment empire of Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg, plans to boost gas sales in Italy by nearly 70 percent by 2014 as it aims to expand in the Italian gas and power markets, its parent company said.

Energetic Source, which sold 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm)of gas in Italy in the 2011/2012 thermal year, plans to raise gas sales to 2.5 bcm in 2014, Avelar Energy Group, which owns 100 percent of the company, said in a statement on Monday.

Energetic Source buys gas "following market logic" but mostly in Europe, including Russia, it said.

Energetic Source, which had more than 100,000 gas and power clients in Italy, aims to consolidate its position among the 10 biggest operators in the country's power market, the company said without providing precise targets.

Energetic Source was founded in 1999 and taken over by Avelar Energy Group in 2006. Swiss-based Avelar is controlled by Vekselberg's Renova holding group. Vekselberg also controls 44.6 percent Italian solar energy company Kerself.