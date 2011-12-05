LONDON Dec 5 Energy specialist private
equity firm First Reserve and Spanish group Renovalia Energy
have created a new joint venture for investing in wind farm
projects in Europe and North America, the companies said on
Monday.
First Reserve is to put $150 million of equity into the
joint venture, Renovalia Reserve. When matched by Renovalia and
leveraged, the venture could have about $1 billion to spend on
renewable energy projects, a person familiar with the situation
said.
First Reserve is one of a few private equity firms to focus
entirely on investments in the energy and natural resources
industries. Its current investments include a stake in
commodities group Glencore and miner China Coals Energy
Company.
However, more and more private equity firms including
Blackstone, KKR and Terra Firma have
entered the renewable energy sector looking for safe long-term
returns.
Renovalia Reserve has 295 megawatts of energy capacity in
operation, principally in Spain. It's pipeline of projects in
Canada, Romania and Spain will more than double that capacity.
The investment comes despite concerns over the future of
subsidies in Spain, which threatens to push down returns in the
world's fourth largest market for wind power.
Talks between the wind power sector and Spain's outgoing
government on new regulation broke down when the government
offered an internal rate of return for new windfarms that the
sector said was unsustainable.
The new centre-right government is expected to reduce
subsidies to renewable power to reduce a 20 billion euro deficit
in regulated power tariffs.
Renovalia Energy is a privately-owned renewable energy
group, created by the Ortega Martinez family to provide power
for their Grupo Forlasa dairy business.
In 2010, the family sold its dairy interests to France's
Lactalis at the beginning of 2010 to concentrate on its energy
investments.
(Reporting by Simon Meads; additional reporting by Jonathan
Gleave in Madrid. Editing by Jane Merriman)