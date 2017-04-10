UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc said on Monday that founder Mark Speese, the company's interim chief executive, would take on the role full time.
The company, which is under pressure from activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC, also said it would take steps to improve growth and profitability.
These steps include selling more higher-end, aspirational products and reducing the number of employees in stores, the company said.
Speese, who was Rent-A-Center's CEO from October 2001 through January 2014, was named interim CEO in January this year, replacing Robert Davis. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources