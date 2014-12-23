Dec 23 Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA :

* Says signs deal with Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate to create joint venture

* To own 10 percent of joint venture created to invest in residential buildings in Spain

* Says signs first deal of 10 million euros ($12 million) to buy and transform office building into residencial building Source text: bit.ly/1CBtJS0

