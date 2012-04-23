* Q1 EPS $0.87 vs est $0.84
* Sales $835.3 mln vs est $807 mln
* Keeps full-year forecast
* Shares rise 4 pct after the bell
April 23 Rent-A-Center Inc reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and a rise in sales as
some shoppers chose to buy the products they had rented, sending
its shares up 4 percent in after-hours trading.
Rent-A-Center -- which lets customers own furniture,
electronics and other products they have rented after completing
payments over a term -- said demand for its products was
"steady" in the quarter.
"Total revenue and same-store sales benefited in the quarter
from more customers than expected exercising their early
purchase option," Chief Executive Mark Speese said in a
statement.
Outright sales boost the company's quarterly results but it
loses out on future recurring revenue as a result.
So, despite the strong results, Rent-A-Center maintained its
full-year sales and profit forecasts.
The company posted a first-quarter net profit of $51.9
million, or 87 cents a share, compared with $44.2 million, or 69
cents a share, a year ago.
Sales rose 13 percent to $835.3 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 84 cents a share,
before special items, on revenue of $807 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company rose to $37.95 after the bell. They
closed at $36.66 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)