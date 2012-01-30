(Follows alerts)
Jan 30 Rent-A-Center Inc reported
fourth-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations as
its core rental customers remained reluctant to spend, sending
its shares down 5 percent in after-market trading.
The furniture and appliance rental company, which competes
with Aaron's Inc, also said it expects margins to
contract this year.
KEY POINTS: Q4 2011 I/B/E/S* Q4 2011
Revenue $737.5 mln $811.1 mln $677.1 mln
Net income $49.3 mln -- $31.9 mln
GAAP EPS $0.83 -- $0.49
Adjusted EPS $0.85 $0.91 $0.71
Comp. Sales up 2.7 pct -- flat
* Sees FY 2012 margins dip 50 basis points
* Sees FY 2012 revenue up 7 to 10 percent
* Sees FY 2012 GAAP EPS $3.00-$3.20
MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:
* Shares of Plano, Texas based Rent-A-Center fell to $35.50
in extended trade after closing at $$37.19 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.
BACKGROUND / LINKS
* Rent-A-Center operates about 3,075 company-owned stores
across United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico
*Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)