BRIEF-Carmeuse Lime agrees to make offer to acquire STT Enviro Corp
* Carmeuse Lime (Canada) Limited agrees to make offer to acquire stt enviro corp.
(Corrects headline to say Rentech Nitrogen (not Rentech) to be acquired by CVR Partners)
Aug 10 Rentech Inc : * Enters into a series of transformative transactions * Says has agreed to vote its 59.7% ownership interest in Rentech Nitrogen
Partners in favor of proposed merger with cvr partners lp * Rentech and gso have agreed to exchange $100 million of convertible preferred
stock and $50 million of debt, for units of cvr partners * Upon closing of merger, Rentech would receive about $318 million in cash and
units of cvr partners * Source text for Eikon
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: