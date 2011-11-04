(Rewrites throughout, adds details, share closing price)
Nov 4 Fertilizer company Rentech Nitrogen
Partners' units opened marginally below their offering
price of $20 per unit on Friday, overshadowed by daily deals
website Groupon Inc's blockbuster first day of trading.
Rentech Nitrogen, that raised $300 million in proceeds, was
formed by Rentech Inc to own, operate and expand its
nitrogen fertilizer business.
The company had priced its initial public offering of 15
million common units at $20 per unit, while it had planned to
price its offering between $19 and $21 per unit.
Upon the closing of the offering, the public will own about
two-fifths of the outstanding common units of Rentech Nitrogen,
while Rentech Inc will own the rest.
Underwriters on the IPO were led by Morgan Stanley & Co and
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC.
Groupon's shares soared about 56 percent above the IPO price
of $20 per share in early trade. The offering, one of the
largest in recent years, may be a barometer of investor appetite
for IPOs.
The U.S. IPO market saw a lull period for about two months,
with a huge backlog of companies that filed to go public earlier
this year, and only in recent weeks has been showing signs of
recovery.
Oil and gas developer Enduro Royalty Trust , which
began trading publicly on Thursday had a poor show on day one,
after pricing its IPO below the expected range.
Rentech Nitrogen shares closed at $19.85 Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
