BRIEF-Intercontinental Hotels notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas
May 24 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank on Thursday added $100 million in a reopening of its March 2016 floating-rate, s aid IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RENTENBANK AMT $100 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 03/15/2016
+20 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100.007 FIRST PAY 06/15/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 06/06/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-A NON-CALLABLE N/A
* PULMATRIX ANNOUNCES OVER $3.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
* MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $2,125,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING