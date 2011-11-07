* Group Q3 adj pretax profit 53.1 mln stg, down 7.3 pct

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Nov 7 British cleaning to pest control firm Rentokil Initial missed third-quarter profit forecasts and said it was unsure if its struggling City Link delivery business would return to profit in its key Christmas period.

Rentokil, which offers services from hiring work uniforms and tropical plants to catering and security, posted an adjusted pretax profit of 53.1 million pounds ($85 million) for the period, 7.3 percent down on last year, and below a market consensus of 57.4 million pounds.

Revenue was up 2.4 percent to 637 million pounds.

Growth across most of its divisions was dampened by an increased operating loss at City Link, which rose to 6.8 million pounds from 1.3 million pounds due to lower prices and more competition.

The division has dragged on group profit for some time, hampered by lost contracts and poor operations during Britain's record cold snap last winter.

"We are not yet clear that we are going to get profit in Q4 (in City Link)," Chief Executive Alan Brown told reporters on Monday.

"A lot will depend on how trading goes over the next few weeks. I think we are definitely going to get revenue growth, whether we return to profit will really depend on how quickly we are able to make progress on our productivity agenda."

Brown said productivity in the division, which has made a loss of 24.6 million pounds to date this fiscal year, would benefit from improved route optimisation, while recent contract wins meant he was more positive about its 2012 prospects.

Asked whether Rentokil would consider selling City Link, Brown said, "I don't think that is likely."

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm, which have dropped 16 percent in the last three months, were down 3.63 percent at 66.375 pence at 0900.

"Today's Q3 update is disappointing, with profits coming in below expectations ... Although the group is pointing to a recovery in City Link in the fourth quarter, the full year will fall short of our previous expectations," Investec analyst Robert Morton wrote in a note.

Morton said he would be reducing adjusted full-year pretax profit forecasts to 188 million pounds, down from 198 million.

Elsewhere in the group, profit was up 3.6 percent profit at Rentokil's largest textiles and hygiene business, helped by strong trading in Germany and the Benelux region. Profit rose by 1.5 percent at its pest control division, where the company expects to return to Libya in the coming months.

Rentokil said that it had made 37 million pounds of cost savings in the year date, although the originally intended full-year target of 60 million would be reduced to 50-55 million pounds. ($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Editing by Rhys Jones and Jon Loades-Carter)