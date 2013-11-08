LONDON Nov 8 UK services firm Rentokil Initial has decided to invest in the facilities management arm that it was considering selling earlier this year, after winning new contracts, its new chief executive said on Friday.

Rentokil, which offers services from pest control to catering and security, restructured its management and core businesses earlier this year in an effort to improve its performance by concentrating on international growth.

In March the company said it would consider selling its facilities management arm, which operates mainly in the UK providing catering, cleaning and security services, if an offer was made.

Chief Executive Andy Ransom said on Friday he now planned on growing the business after winning 25 million pounds ($40.11 million) worth of new contracts for Westfield shopping centres in London and the Midlands at the end of the third quarter.

"The business looks to me to be beginning to hit its straps again," said Ransom, who took over from former CEO Alan Brown in October.

"It's got a good management team and we've had some good wins in the third quarter so I'm cautiously optimistic that the business is going to now start to improve as we go into next year," he said in a phone interview.

Ransom said he still planned to focus on driving sales and reducing costs at the unit and declined to give a figure for the planned investment.

"We've separated it somewhat within the organisation to make it a little more standalone as a business, to try and give it that extra focus ... the plan is to run the business and to run it well," said Ransom.

He did not rule out the possibility of selling the business in the future.

"Obviously, with any business, if someone were to come in and express a strong interest for the value that made terrific sense for our shareholders, we would look at that," he added.

Rentokil shares were down 0.9 percent to 103.8 pence by 1129 GMT, having been up 9.35 percent year to date.

Analysts were largely disappointed at the company's performance in the third quarter, after adjusted pre-tax profit for period ending in October slowed from 7.9 percent in Q2, to 1.8 percent in Q3.

The facilities management arm posted a 20.3 percent fall in adjusted operating profit to 1.4 million pounds ($2.25 million) during the third quarter.

"As Rentokil approaches the end of its major restructuring and investment programme we remain concerned with regard to its ability to deliver sustainable and consistent organic growth," Peel Hunt analysts wrote in a morning note.