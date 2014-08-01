LONDON Aug 1 British services firm Rentokil posted a 7.7 percent rise in half year operating profit, helped by growth in North America, France and Germany.

The company, which offers services from pest control to work wear supply, said on Friday that operating profit rose to 100.2 million pounds ($169 million) at constant currency rates.

However, due to the continued strengthening of sterling, Rentokil said it estimated the impact of currency movements on the full year to be around 17 million pounds, up 3 million from its previous guidance.

($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by James Davey)