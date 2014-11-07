LONDON Nov 7 British services firm Rentokil Initial posted a 15.4 percent rise in underlying pretax profits for the third quarter, helped by growth in its North America and Asia Pacific regions.

The company, which offers services from pest control to work wear supply, said on Friday that pretax profits rose to 53.5 million pounds($85 million) but that the strength of sterling continue to negatively impact profits.

Rentokil said it estimated the impact of currency movements would be around 17 million pounds for the full year, in line with its previous guidance. (1 US dollar = 0.6316 British pound) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Sarah Young)