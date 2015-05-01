May 1 Rentokil Initial Plc

* Revenue from ongoing operations increased by 6.2% in q1 of which 2.5% was organic growth and 3.7% was from acquisitions.

* Year has started well, driven by uk, north america, asia, pacific and latin america. While conditions remain tough in france and netherlands, ongoing revenue in europe region was in line with last year

* Operating and free cash flow were ahead of prior year in q1.

* Q1 revenue up 5.4 percent to 417.8 million stg

* Growth in emerging (+26.4%) and growth (+9.7%) quadrants was strong, with revenue in manage for value and protect and enhance quadrants in line with last year

* We acquired six businesses in quarter, all in pest control in our emerging and growth quadrants. Combined annual revenues of businesses acquired totalled £15m in 12 months immediately prior to acquisition

* On track to achieve our 2015 revenue, profit and cash expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)