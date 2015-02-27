LONDON Feb 27 British support services firm Rentokil Initial said it was confident for the year ahead but cautioned some parts of Europe remained challenging, after it posted a 58.4 percent rise in underlying full-year pretax profit.

The company, which offers services from pest control to work wear supply, said on Friday pretax profit rose to 163.2 million pounds ($251.8 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.

Rentokil, which operates in more than 60 countries, also raised its total dividend by 12.1 percent to 2.59 pence. ($1 = 0.6481 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Holmes)