LONDON May 1 British support services firm Rentokil Initial said it was on track to achieve its full-year expectations after it posted a 2.2 percent rise in revenue, helped by strong growth in Britain, North America and Latin America.

The company, which offers services from pest control to work wear supply, said on Friday that revenue from its ongoing operations rose to 415.9 million pounds ($638 million) in the first quarter.

"With this encouraging start to the year, we are on track to achieve our 2015 revenue, profit and cash expectations," said CEO Andy Ransom in a statement.

($1 = 0.6519 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)