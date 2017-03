LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) -

* Revenue increased by 0.4 percent in q1 2014

* Adjusted operating profit increased by 7.6 percent reflecting growth in france, germany, north america and asia

* Adjusted profit before tax at actual exchange rates has been negatively impacted by £2.4m, due to strengthening of sterling

* Cash flow in quarter was in line with expectations, on track to generate a significant improvement in free cash flow

* Remain confident in making further progress in remainder of year