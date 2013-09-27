UPDATE 7-Oil whipsaws as production seen rising, more OPEC cuts discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
Sept 27 Rentokil Initial PLC : * Issue of new EUR350M bond * Agreed the issue of 350 million euros, 3.25 pct bonds due Oct. 7 2021 * Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
LIMA, March 6 Workers at Cerro Verde mine, one of the largest copper producers in Peru, plan to start a five-day strike on Friday to demand better labor conditions, a union representative said on Monday.