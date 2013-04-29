* Sells troubled City Link arm for 1 pound to Better Capital

* Q1 adj. pretax profit up 11 pct to 25.1 mln stg

* Retains previous FY guidance

* Q1 rev up 2.7 pct to 644.8 mln stg

LONDON, April 29 Pest control to hygiene group Rentokil Initial said it had sold its loss-making parcels arm City Link to private equity firm Better Capital, exiting a business that has dragged on group performance for years.

Rentokil said on Monday City Link, which has struggled with high operating costs in a competitive market, posting a 26 million pound operating loss in 2012, had been sold for one pound.

"Rentokil Initial has decided to divest of City Link at this stage of the turnaround so that we can concentrate on our core international businesses in Pest, Hygiene and Workwear," Chief Executive Alan Brown said in a statement.

"The sale positions Rentokil Initial as a stronger and more focused group."

The gross assets of City Link, which has made substantial losses for five years, were 77.6 million pounds ($120.2 million)at the end of 2012. Rentokil Initial said it would take an exceptional charge of around 40 million pounds on the disposal with its second-quarter results.

The news came as Rentokil, which offers services from hiring work uniforms and plants to catering and security, posted an 11 percent rise in group adjusted pretax profit to 25.1 million pounds for its first quarter.

The company retained its previous guidance for the full-year, despite seeing tough trading conditions in Continental Europe.

City Link had reported an operating loss of 8.1 million pounds in the first quarter, an improvement of 4.6 million pounds on the same period a year ago.