LONDON Aug 1 Rentokil Initial chief executive Alan Brown will step down next year, closing a chapter for the company marred by the failed turnaround of a loss-making acquisition.

Brown, a qualified barrister and chartered accountant, joined Renotkil as CEO in April 2008 and drafted in a team to try to turn around struggling courier service City Link, acquired a year earlier.

It was instead sold in April 2013 for one pound.

Andy Ransom, 50, who currently manages the group's operations in the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, will replace Brown as CEO on October 1. Brown will be on hand to support the business until the end of January 2014, the company said.

"In 2008 we faced huge challenges. Alan has navigated us through many of them and today we are in a much stronger position to continue our international growth strategy," said Chairman John McAdam.

McAdam added that Ransom, who joined the group around the same time as Brown in 2008 and ran its pest control division, was a "natural successor".

Rentokil, which offers services from hiring work uniforms and plants to catering and security, said that its August interim results would be in line with expectations.