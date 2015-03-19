March 19 Rentokil Initial Plc

* Acquisitions in USA, Guatemala and El Salvador

* Acquisitions of Eradico Services Inc in Michigan, USA, and Sagrip S.A, which gives Rentokil market entry into the main cities of Guatemala and El Salvador.

* Combined annualised revenues for 12 months prior to acquisition of Eradico and Sagrip were approximately £7.3m