LONDON, March 15 Rentokil Initial PLC : * Auto alert - Rentokil Initial Plc final dividend up 7.5 percent to

1.43 pence per share * Auto alert - Rentokil Initial Plc total dividend up 7.5 percent to

2.1 pence per share * 2012 revenue 2,546.3 million STG, up 2.8 on 2011 at constant exchange rates * 2012 adjusted pre-tax profit 191.1 million STG, up 10.1 percent on 2011 at

constant exchange rates * Acquisitions performing well, contributing 2.4%, net £61M, of revenue growth * Good progress from city link: volumes +17% year on year; losses reduced by

£5M of which £4M in Q4. City link FY operating loss of 26.4 mln stg. * Confident that 2013 will see US sustain the momentum we achieved in the final

quarter of 2012