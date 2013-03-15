Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON, March 15 Rentokil Initial PLC : * Auto alert - Rentokil Initial Plc final dividend up 7.5 percent to
1.43 pence per share * Auto alert - Rentokil Initial Plc total dividend up 7.5 percent to
2.1 pence per share * 2012 revenue 2,546.3 million STG, up 2.8 on 2011 at constant exchange rates * 2012 adjusted pre-tax profit 191.1 million STG, up 10.1 percent on 2011 at
constant exchange rates * Acquisitions performing well, contributing 2.4%, net £61M, of revenue growth * Good progress from city link: volumes +17% year on year; losses reduced by
£5M of which £4M in Q4. City link FY operating loss of 26.4 mln stg. * Confident that 2013 will see US sustain the momentum we achieved in the final
quarter of 2012
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.