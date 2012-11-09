* CEO would look at opportunities to sell Citi Link

* City Link expected to return to profit in 2013

* Q3 rev 626.7 mln stg; adj pretax profit 53.2 mln stg

By Christine Murray

LONDON, Nov 9 Rentokil Initial's troubled courier service City Link will make a larger loss than previously thought this year and the company will look seriously at any chance of selling it, Chief Executive Alan Brown said on Friday.

The parcel delivery service, which Brown has referred to as the "problem child" in the past, has sapped growth at the company since 2007, struggling with high operating costs in a competitive UK parcels market.

Brown said the division's 2012 adjusted operating loss would be around 25 million pounds, compared with the 20 million pounds analysts predicted at the beginning of the year, though he expected it to generate profit in 2013.

Shares in Rentokil Initial were down 3 percent by 0845 GMT, having risen more than 40.5 percent in 2012 so far.

David Brockton, an analyst from Espirito Santo, said that his "buy" rating on the stock is predicated on management turning around or divesting City Link and other divisions.

"Their value is currently undermined by a particularly protracted recovery in City Link," he added.

The courier service's management team, brought in on a highly-incentivised five-year turnaround plan in 2008, are now focused on rebuilding its small and medium-sized client base, which earns a higher margin than larger volume clients.

In a trading update, Rentokil Initial posted a 7.4 percent rise in third quarter adjusted profit to 53.2 million pounds, with revenue in its largest business, textiles and hygiene, up 1.3 percent.

Speaking about the wider group prospects for Rentokil, Brown said that he was optimistic about its acquisition pipeline in the next six to nine months, adding that most of the opportunities were in its core pest operations.