LONDON Aug 14 Rentokil Initial, the pest elimination to washroom supplies group, posted a 7.9 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit in the second quarter, helped by a strong performance in regions outside continental Europe.

The company, which disposed of its loss-making City Link parcels delivery business in the quarter, reported adjusted pretax profit of 54.8 million pounds ($85 million) for the three months to end-June.

It said it had seen an acceleration in profit growth in the quarter - restated growth on the same measure for the first half was 1.8 percent - led by cost savings and a strong performance in Asia.

"While we remain mindful of continuing challenging market conditions in Europe, we expect the momentum achieved in Q2 to be maintained in the second half," Chief Executive Alan Brown said on Wednesday.