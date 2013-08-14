LONDON Aug 14 Rentokil Initial, the
pest elimination to washroom supplies group, posted a 7.9
percent rise in adjusted pretax profit in the second quarter,
helped by a strong performance in regions outside continental
Europe.
The company, which disposed of its loss-making City Link
parcels delivery business in the quarter, reported adjusted
pretax profit of 54.8 million pounds ($85 million) for the three
months to end-June.
It said it had seen an acceleration in profit growth in the
quarter - restated growth on the same measure for the first half
was 1.8 percent - led by cost savings and a strong performance
in Asia.
"While we remain mindful of continuing challenging market
conditions in Europe, we expect the momentum achieved in Q2 to
be maintained in the second half," Chief Executive Alan Brown
said on Wednesday.