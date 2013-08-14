* Admin, management cuts bear fruit

By Christine Murray

LONDON Aug 14 Britain's Rentokil expects momentum built up in the second quarter to continue as a leaner management structure and demand for pest control in China, India and Vietnam boost profits.

Rentokil, which also provides services from work uniform and equipment hire to catering and security, said it would exceed its cost savings targets of 40 million pounds for 2013, having delivered 21 million in the first half.

The firm cut its administration and sales teams by putting its businesses, which operate across more than 60 countries, into three separate divisions in the first half of 2013.

The move contributed to reorganisation and one-off costs of 26.9 million pounds, mainly from redundancies and consultancy and plant office closures. The company said it had gone from a structure of 80-90 managers to appointing eight overall managing directors, without specifying how many were actually laid off.

It posted a 7.9 percent rise in adjusted pre-tax profit in the second quarter to 54.8 million pounds on revenue up 4.3 percent to 594 million.

Chief Executive Alan Brown, who will be replaced by insider Andy Ransom on October 1, said he expected that positive momentum to continue across a broad base into the second half of the year, though mostly driven by the company restructuring and a new range of products in its hygiene business.

"We've seen quite difficult market conditions in most markets other than Asia, the top line growth has not been easy, albeit (there has been a) slightly improving trend in Q2," Brown said. "We've not seen any green shoots of recovery in continental Europe."

Adjusted operating profit in its Asia division grew 44 percent, driven by its pest control and hygiene products in India, China and Vietnam.

"The shift in momentum should prove a helpful platform for new CEO Andy Ransom's strategy for growth into the medium term, but with organic revenue still in decline and tough conditions in Europe, Rentokil may need a more sustained level of momentum to shift the shares out of their current inertia," Investec analyst Gideon Adler said.

Still, shares in Rentokil were up almost 9 percent by 1018 GMT at 105.7 pence, taking them into positive territory for 2013 compared to a 22 percent rise for the broader FTSE Mid Cap index.

The firm sold its loss-making City Link business, previously described as an "albatross" around its neck, earlier this year to a private equity group for 1 pound. It incurred a 39 million pound charge on the deal, most of which was an asset write-down.

Brown has said that the group would consider selling its facilities management arm, which operates mainly in the UK, if an offer was made, in order for Rentokil to focus on its international businesses.