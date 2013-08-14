* Admin, management cuts bear fruit
By Christine Murray
LONDON Aug 14 Britain's Rentokil
expects momentum built up in the second quarter to continue as a
leaner management structure and demand for pest control in
China, India and Vietnam boost profits.
Rentokil, which also provides services from work uniform and
equipment hire to catering and security, said it would exceed
its cost savings targets of 40 million pounds for 2013, having
delivered 21 million in the first half.
The firm cut its administration and sales teams by putting
its businesses, which operate across more than 60 countries,
into three separate divisions in the first half of 2013.
The move contributed to reorganisation and one-off costs of
26.9 million pounds, mainly from redundancies and consultancy
and plant office closures. The company said it had gone from a
structure of 80-90 managers to appointing eight overall managing
directors, without specifying how many were actually laid off.
It posted a 7.9 percent rise in adjusted pre-tax profit in
the second quarter to 54.8 million pounds on revenue up 4.3
percent to 594 million.
Chief Executive Alan Brown, who will be replaced by insider
Andy Ransom on October 1, said he expected that positive
momentum to continue across a broad base into the second half of
the year, though mostly driven by the company restructuring and
a new range of products in its hygiene business.
"We've seen quite difficult market conditions in most
markets other than Asia, the top line growth has not been easy,
albeit (there has been a) slightly improving trend in Q2," Brown
said. "We've not seen any green shoots of recovery in
continental Europe."
Adjusted operating profit in its Asia division grew 44
percent, driven by its pest control and hygiene products in
India, China and Vietnam.
"The shift in momentum should prove a helpful platform for
new CEO Andy Ransom's strategy for growth into the medium term,
but with organic revenue still in decline and tough conditions
in Europe, Rentokil may need a more sustained level of momentum
to shift the shares out of their current inertia," Investec
analyst Gideon Adler said.
Still, shares in Rentokil were up almost 9 percent by 1018
GMT at 105.7 pence, taking them into positive territory for 2013
compared to a 22 percent rise for the broader FTSE Mid Cap
index.
The firm sold its loss-making City Link business, previously
described as an "albatross" around its neck, earlier this year
to a private equity group for 1 pound. It incurred a 39 million
pound charge on the deal, most of which was an asset write-down.
Brown has said that the group would consider selling its
facilities management arm, which operates mainly in the UK, if
an offer was made, in order for Rentokil to focus on its
international businesses.