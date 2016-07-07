HONG KONG, July 7 Reorient Group Ltd,
a Hong Kong-based financial services firm controlled by a fund
backed by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, said it expected to post
a much wider loss for first- half 2016 as it increased spending
on staffing and technology.
The firm, due to release first-half results in August, said
in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Wednesday that it
expected to record a consolidated net loss in excess of HK$220
million ($28 million) for the first half, compared with a net
loss of HK$52.18 million for the same period in 2015.
A decrease in consultancy and advisory revenue from its
corporate finance business and a drop in the value of financial
assets during the period also hit earnings, Reorient said.
A fund backed by Ma, who prospered with the rise of
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, agreed to
invest HK$2.7 billion ($348 million) take a controlling 56
percent stake in Reorient in June last year.
($1 = 7.7575 Hong Kong dollars)
