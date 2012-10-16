* Report touts success of SEC's 2010 fund reforms
* Also finds funds withstood 2011 eurozone crisis
* Warns against SEC imposing new reforms on industry
* SEC, FSOC mull possible actions on money fund reforms
* FSOC slated to meet in closed session Thursday
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 Money market fund regulations
adopted by U.S. securities regulators in 2010 reduced risks in
the $2.5 trillion industry, according to a report sponsored by
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that questions the need for further
reforms.
The report, drafted by three finance and economics
professors, concludes that the Securities and Exchange
Commission's 2010 rules have left money market funds more liquid
and better able to withstand a wave of customer withdrawals.
The report says the industry weathered the economic turmoil
in Europe in 2011 despite an uptick in redemptions and did not
pose any systemic risk to the marketplace.
"Given the remarkable stability of the industry in the
summer of 2011 during the eurozone crisis and uncertainty about
whether the U.S. would raise its debt ceiling, we question
whether there is sufficient evidence to support additional
reform," says the report by David Blackwell and Kenneth Troske
from the University of Kentucky, and Drew Winters of Texas Tech
University.
The 2010 reforms tightened credit quality standards,
shortened weighted average maturities, imposed a liquidity
requirement on money market funds and increased disclosure of
fund holdings.
The report is the latest effort by the Chamber of Commerce
to fend off efforts by SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro and the
Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC, to impose
another round of rules on the money market fund industry.
The chamber released the report just two days before the
FSOC is slated to meet behind closed doors, where the topic of
money market funds is expected to be discussed.
Last month, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said the
FSOC will begin considering new reforms after Schapiro failed to
attract the three SEC votes she needed to advance her own plan.
Schapiro has argued that more regulations are needed to
prevent another run like the one seen in the 2008 financial
crisis, when the Reserve Primary Fund "broke the buck," meaning
its net asset value fell below $1 per share.
She had hoped to put out a proposal for public comment with
two key components. One would have called for new capital
buffers and redemption restrictions in a time of chaos. The
other explored moving to a floating net asset value.
Banking regulators are supportive of her efforts. In a
report on Monday, a group of researchers at the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York argued for new rules, saying funds could delay
full redemptions from all customers at all times to encourage
investors to look closely at a fund's risk before putting in
money.
But the money market fund industry worries that new rules
would drive money out of their funds and into bank accounts at a
time of very low interest rates. Opposition to the reforms has
also been mounted by many companies and local-government
agencies that rely on money funds to buy their short-term debt
instruments.
Three SEC commissioners - Democrat Luis Aguilar and
Republicans Daniel Gallagher and Troy Paredes - have also
expressed skepticism and have said they want first to study the
effects of the 2010 reforms before proceeding with new rules.
The SEC's economists are currently conducting the study
requested by the three commissioners, and results could come in
a few weeks, according to one person familiar with the matter.
Despite his resistance to Schapiro's original proposal,
Gallagher has said he hopes the agency will consider a fresh
package of reforms. He has also said he would be open to
considering a floating net asset value coupled with allowing
fund boards to impose liquidity "gates."
Any move to a floating net asset value is likely to be
strongly opposed by the industry.
"If the fund value of money funds is undermined, investors
are likely to move their money to products that increase risk in
the financial system," said Fidelity's Money Markets President
Nancy Prior at a U.S. Chamber event on Tuesday convened to
examine the report's findings.
"A greater concentration in banks... will increase financial
pressure on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the American
taxpayer."
Geithner has said the FSOC will likely weigh a package of
money market reforms at its November meeting. Eventually, he
hopes to present those suggestions to the SEC for consideration.
Under the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law of 2010, the
SEC would need to adopt the FSOC's suggestions, or reject them
in writing within 90 days.
The Chamber has previously said it prefers to leave money
market fund matters to the SEC, and not to the FSOC.