Dec 23 Repower AG :

* Repower sells interest in Swissgrid to intercantonal consortium

* Is selling its shares in Swissgrid AG and a convertible loan granted to Swissgrid

* Selling price is around 56 million Swiss francs ($56.71 million), with the final selling price to be set on the basis of Swissgrid AG's 2014 financial statements

* Will use the proceeds of the deal to reduce its net debt and finance investment under its strategic plans Source text - bit.ly/1Cw12bP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9874 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)