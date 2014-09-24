BRIEF-KPC Pharma to signs MOU with Swiss firm Wockhardt on sales of insulin related products in China
* Says it plans to signs MOU with Switzerland's Wockhardt on sales of insulin-related products in China
Sept 24 Repower AG : * Says Repower Schweiz AG and Repower AG to merge * Says registered office in Klosters will be discontinued * Says this change will have no effect on customer relationships or other
obligations, so it will not involve any job cuts * Source text: bit.ly/1CeyAIX * Further company coverage
* Says it plans to signs MOU with Switzerland's Wockhardt on sales of insulin-related products in China
SOFIA, March 21 Bulgaria should cancel its tender to run and operate Sofia airport, interim Transport Minister Hristo Aleksiev said on Tuesday, adding that granting concession rights for 35 years at the country's main airport was not in the public interest.
SOFIA, March 21 Bulgaria should cancel its tender to run and operate Sofia airport, interim Transport Minister Hristo Aleksiev said on Tuesday, adding that granting concession rights for 35 years at the country's main airport was not in the public interest.