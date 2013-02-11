LONDON Feb 11 Leveraged loan investors are bemoaning Iceland Foods' repricing of its 885 million pounds ($1.40 billion) management buyout loan, amid concerns that if the deal goes through, it could set a precedent for others to follow and reprice the European market as a whole.

The UK frozen food retailer's repricing is the first pure European margin reduction this year -- a drop in the ocean compared with the $100 billion repricing and refinancing wave dominating the US market in 2013 -- but the request is fuelling fears among European investors that further margin cuts could significantly hurt returns and future fundraising activity.

Iceland Foods is seeking consent from lenders to shave 50 bps off its sterling-denominated term loans and 75 bps from the euro-denominated loans, cutting the margin on the sterling Term Loan B to 500 bps over LIBOR and to 425 bps on the euro TLB.

This is a big ask for investors, and the situation will be exacerbated in March when margins are expected to fall to 450 bps for its sterling term loans, and to 375 bps on the euro term loans, as a result of the company's leverage ratchet.

Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC are running the process, which will be carried out as an amendment to the loan documentation, requiring 66.6 percent of lender consent.

The borrower is offering a £30m pre-payment on the sterling-denominated TLB, as well as a 25 bps fee for the sterling tranche and 12.5 bps on the euro tranche.

Iceland Foods' buyout financing allocated in April 2012 and the company had been seeking to reprice towards the end of last year, but opted to wait for Christmas trading figures.

"We are very unhappy about Iceland's repricing -- it hasn't even been a year since the original deal was done. They have bitten off more than they can chew and there is pushback," one investor said, unconvinced that the company's financial performance justified a repricing.

FUNDRAISING EFFORTS

Iceland's repricing was quickly followed last Friday by tax-free shopping business Global Blue, which is repricing its 462.5 million euro ($618.85 million) buyout loan from last year. The borrower is looking to shave 100 bps off all tranches and is seeking a waiver to raise up to 150 million euros of extra cash to potentially pay sponsors a dividend.

The main fear is that repricings will jeopardise the raising of new loan funds in Europe, as new investors -- such as pension funds and insurance companies -- will be put off by the lower returns, hurting the longevity of the market, which needs to attract new funds.

However, the lack of primary dealflow and deep investor liquidity, spurred by a number of loans exiting to a red-hot bond market, have encouraged sponsors to take advantage of strong technical conditions within the loan market and to look through their portfolios for potential repricing candidates.

"There is a surplus of liquidity and insufficient deals at the moment. Any deal that has been done over the past year, be it buyout, refinancing or amend and extend, that was priced over 500 bps and has performed well is a potential repricing candidate," a leveraged finance banker said.

Other potential repricings include frozen food group Birdseye Iglo; French engineering group Spie; UK roadside rescue business RAC; Swedish tools and equipment maker Ahlsell; energy analysis group Wood Mackenzie; vending machine business Autobar; and German outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin.

Strong market conditions have pushed current secondary prices of those borrowers above their break price and OID -- an indicator that investors are willing to take a hit on yield. Despite an adversity to repricings, many European investors -- namely CLOs -- have their hands tied and could be forced to accept cuts as they come to the end of their reinvestment periods. In light of the lack of other new loan paper, they need the cash to stay invested.

GAINING MOMENTUM?

Although investors are talking about pushing back on Iceland Foods' repricing, there is limited incentive to organise and block the company's request, given the threat of being yanked out of the deal. US investors are ready and willing to step in, as they can obtain better yield even from repriced European deals compared with the yield on offer at home.

"I don't think we are a big enough group. Everyone is throwing their hands in the air, but if we say no, do we get yanked or do we have a negotiation position? It all depends on how much capacity there is to take us out," said a second investor.

Bankers actively pitching to European clients for repricings and opportunistic refinancing say there is plenty of capacity, in particular from US investors.

"There is a genuine threat that sponsors will go to another market such as the US to invest in the credit and that will make CLOs pragmatic and accept the repricing, even if they do not like it," the leveraged banker said.

Margins are also coming in elsewhere in the primary market from last year's 500 bps mark. Dutch trust and corporate management business Intertrust Group managed to reverse flex its Term Loan B last month by 50 bps to 450 bps. ($1 = 0.6315 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7474 euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin and Isabell Witt; editing by Christopher Mangham)