Sept 17 Shares of Repros Therapeutics Inc
jumped 33 percent, a day after the company said its
experimental drug Androxal met the main goals of a key study on
men with low testosterone levels.
The drug increased testosterone levels and sperm
concentration in patients with secondary hypogonadism, caused
when parts of the brain that stimulate the testicles to produce
testosterone don't work properly.
Repros said 81 percent of patients enrolled in the
late-stage trial had normalized levels of testosterone after
taking the drug, higher than the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's prescribed threshold of 75 percent.
The results were almost identical to those of a previous
study reported in May, the company said.
Repros said the drug was well tolerated in a separate safety
study. The company said 28 of 499 patients enrolled dropped out
due to adverse events, which were mild to moderate and included
upper respiratory tract infections and headaches.
There was one serious adverse event that could be related to
Androxal, the company said. A patient developed thromboembolism,
an obstruction of the blood vessel by a clot.
Repros said it was on track to file a marketing approval
application for the drug in mid-2014. The company said it
expects the drug to be approved in 2015.
The stock jumped to $28.30, its highest in four years, in
morning trade on the Nasdaq. It was up 25.7 percent at $26.73.
Over 3.4 million shares had changed hands by 11:05 a.m. ET,
more than six times their 10-day average volume.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)