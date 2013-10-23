Oct 23 Repros Therapeutics Inc said the
U.S. health regulator sought additional studies of its
testosterone replacement drug, Androxal, and recommended that a
safety study of the drug be extended, delaying potential
approval.
Shares of the company fell 33 percent in premarket trading.
Repros said the company's marketing approval application
would be delayed to the fourth quarter of 2014, if the results
of the study have to be included.
The company was earlier expecting to file the application in
mid-2014.
Analysts said the slight delay could be a positive.
"We see Androxal's profile as approvable and the added time
to improve the dataset is worthwhile, considering some flaws in
conduct of the first Phase III studies," Lazard Capital analyst
Joshua Schimmer wrote in a note to clients.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggested Repros
exclude one site where the late-stage study of the drug was
conducted due to data fraud.
The company said the drug met both the main goals of
improving sperm count and testosterone levels in the late-stage
study even without data from that site.
The regulator said it would consider different goals related
to sperm count than those previously agreed upon with the
company, and new studies have to be conducted.
The FDA agreed to studies comparing Androxal with approved
testosterone replacement drugs, the results of which could be
included in the label if Androxal showed superiority to those
drugs, Repros said.
The company is designing two studies that could be completed
and submitted to the FDA in the fourth quarter next year.
Brean Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff said the drug's
adoption rate, if it is approved, could increase if the label
showed it was superior to existing testosterone drugs.
Repros stock was down at $15.80 in premarket trading on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)