BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for February 2017
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for February 2017, includes reg.-NMS execution statistics
MADRID, June 26 The board of Spanish oil major Repsol said it unanimously rejected on Wednesday a non-cash compensation offer worth $5 billion from Argentina over the expropriation of its majority stake in energy firm YPF .
In a statement, Repsol's board said the offer, which included a 47 percent stake in a joint company to invest in a small part of Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale field, does not reflect the value of the loss. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Carlos Ruano)
NEW YORK, March 1 The world's largest hedge fund manager, Bridgewater Associates, is once again changing its leadership structure as part of a 10-year transition plan led by founder Ray Dalio.
* Iceland says has meet with U.S. funds who hold frozen bonds