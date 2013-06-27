* Announcement comes after Repsol board said it rejected
offer
* Offer was said to include 47 pct stake in Vaca Muerta
venture
By Tracy Rucinski and Hugh Bronstein
MADRID/BUENOS AIRES, June 26 Argentine energy
company YPF said on Wednesday that the government never made an
official offer to compensate Spanish oil major Repsol
for last year's state seizure of YPF.
The statement from state-controlled YPF came hours
after Repsol's board of directors said it unanimously rejected a
$5 billion noncash compensation offer from Argentina, saying the
offer does not reflect Repsol's loss.
"It is not true that there has been an official offer from
the Argentine government," said the statement, issued late on
Wednesday. "It is however true that there were conversations
between representatives of YPF and Repsol shareholders intended
to bring both parties close to a deal."
The Argentine government took a controlling stake in YPF
from Repsol in May 2012, claiming Repsol was underinvesting in
the company, sparking a heated dispute with Spain and with
Repsol's shareholders.
Repsol has launched several legal suits over a loss that it
values at $10.5 billion. It has said it is open to an
out-of-court settlement but wants fair compensation in the form
of cash, bonds or liquid assets.
The earlier-reported proposal from Argentina included a 47
percent stake, estimated to be worth $3.5 billion, for Repsol in
a joint venture to develop the country's vast Vaca Muerta shale
assets. It was also said to offer Repsol $1.5 billion of capital
that would have to be invested in the Vaca Muerta venture, the
board said.
The offer would have given Mexico's Pemex, which
holds 9.2 percent of Repsol, a 2 percent stake in the Vaca
Muerta joint venture.
"Following an exhaustive technical and economic internal
analysis, supported by external specialist reports, the board of
directors considered (the offer) unsatisfactory for the
interests of the company," Repsol's board said in a statement.
However, it said it "welcomed" the Argentine government's
willingness to negotiate a solution, but said any deal should
follow "the appropriate corporate channels."
Repsol's shareholders - which aside from Pemex include
Spanish lender La Caixa, indebted builder Sacyr
and Temasek Holding of Singapore - have been divided
over sealing a deal on YPF.
La Caixa and Pemex have been orchestrating talks with
Argentina in recent months, without the knowledge of Repsol
executives, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Giving Pemex a 2 percent stake in the joint venture was a
commission for its role as an intermediary in the talks, the
sources said. The involvement of Pemex, with an interest in
getting a slice of the vast Vaca Muerta field, also puts
pressure on Repsol, which has threatened to sue any foreign
investor in the valuable shale assets.
The Argentine government has struggled to attract foreign
investors in Vaca Muerta, which is estimated to need an annual
$25 billion to be fully developed, because of Repsol's legal
threats.
Analysts have questioned the wisdom of Repsol reinvesting in
the country under the current legal framework. Argentine
President Cristina Fernandez was re-elected in 2011 on promises
of increasing her government's role in Latin America's No. 3
economy.
The Spanish company, whose shares and funding were hit by
the loss of cash cow YPF, has largely bounced back from the
Argentine seizure, posting strong earnings growth since the
expropriation and resolving its financing needs.