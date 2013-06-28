* Informal $5 billion YPF offer sets negotiating floor
* Better offer would include more Vaca Muerta, not cash
* Argentina has little cash-raising potential
* YPF remains source of tension among Repsol shareholders
By Tracy Rucinski and Hilary Burke
MADRID/BUENOS AIRES, June 28 Argentina's $5
billion informal compensation offer for seizing Repsol's
stake in energy firm YPF sets a floor for
talks but the cash-strapped country may struggle to come up with
a better offer.
Spanish oil major Repsol rejected on Wednesday an unofficial
non-cash settlement for its 51 percent of YPF, expropriated by
Argentina in 2012, but welcomed the government's willingness to
start negotiations on a solution.
The offer was far below the $10.5 billion in cash or liquid
assets Repsol is demanding in international arbitration and
consisted mostly of a small stake in Argentina's Vaca Muerta
shale field.
"It is likely that had the offer been in cash and liquid
assets Repsol would have accepted the deal," Barclay's said.
But can Argentina pay cash?
The country has been effectively frozen out of global debt
markets since it staged the world's biggest sovereign default in
early 2002, at the height of a devastating economic crisis.
"Holdout" creditors who rejected its debt restructuring
offers in 2005 and 2010 continue to sue for full repayment on
their defaulted bonds, and it is not clear that Argentina could
issue new debt without those creditors blocking the flows.
The central bank's international reserves have dropped
roughly 18 percent in the last year to about $38 billion, as a
scarcity of dollars on the tightly controlled foreign exchange
market along with a decline in the trade surplus have eaten into
its capacity to accumulate funds to offset debt payments.
Argentina has also failed to pay several compensation awards
granted by a World Bank arbitration tribunal to U.S. companies -
leading to the loss of some trading privileges with the United
States.
Repsol has brought a complaint before the same World Bank
body, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes.
BACK STAGE TURMOIL
Much is at stake for Argentina. President Cristina Fernandez
needs foreign funds to develop the valuable Vaca Muerta shale
field, with drilling virtually halted since the YPF seizure, and
reduce reliance on expensive foreign energy.
But international investors are reluctant to put money into
Vaca Muerta, put off by rules that limit private firms' control
over their investments and Repsol's lawsuits against any company
that tries to develop the field.
The YPF offer this week valued Vaca Muerta's 3 million acres
at $43,000 each, giving it a first-time government valuation of
an estimated $129 billion, an amount both Repsol and analysts
said looked too high.
"The country needs to try to 'normalise' and overcome the
YPF incident in order to attract foreign investment, and its
friends are trying to help out," Societe Generale said in a note
to clients.
One of those friends is Mexican state-owned oil company
Pemex - Repsol's third biggest shareholder with a 9.2 percent
stake.
YPF called on Pemex to broker a deal with Repsol in exchange
for a small stake in Vaca Muerta, sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
It also gave a condition for the deal: the exit of Repsol
chairman Antonio Brufau, the sources said. Brufau and Fernandez
have been at odds since the YPF expropriation.
Brufau, chairman of Repsol since 2004, is widely respected
by minority shareholders for converting the company from a
downstream oil refinery into a large integrated oil firm, but he
has been the target of internal power struggles in the past.
He survived an attempt by the former chairman of shareholder
Sacyr to oust him in 2011, but the possibility of
further turmoil is an open topic of debate in political and
business circles and the Spanish media.
Pemex's role in the YPF talks springs from a complex web of
cross shareholdings involving Mexican business magnate Carlos
Slim and another core Repsol shareholder, lender La Caixa
. La Caixa also made a failed attempt to seal a deal
with YPF earlier this year without the direct knowledge of
Brufau, two sources said.
Societe Generale said Repsol would be better served by
holding out for a better offer, and questioned whether the big
shareholders were favouring their own interests over those of
the firm by promoting a deal.
"It is pleasing to Repsol investors that its board has
rejected this attempted deal. It is worrying that the proposal
indicates a willingness by its largest shareholders to interfere
by proposing solutions that go totally against the interests of
the majority of Repsol shareholders," Societe Generale said.